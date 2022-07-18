'90 Day Fiance' barber Michael Baltimore wanted for murder of barbershop owner

A man featured on the TLC series "90 Day Fiance" is wanted by authorities after being named as a suspect in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania barber shop owner.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced an increased reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the TV series.

Baltimore is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on May 22, 2021. Cook was the barbershop's owner.

Michael Baltimore, who appeared on multiple episodes of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" is wanted for the murder of a barbershop owner who also appeared on the show. / U.S. Marshals

Fans of the show will remember both Baltimore and Cook as the two barbers from multiple episodes of "Happily Ever After." The two were responsible for informing cast member Ashley Martson that her husband, Jay Smith, had an affair with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.

Authorities said Baltimore is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.