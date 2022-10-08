80-year-old woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County: Deputies

A San Bernardino County woman is dead after sheriff's deputies say she was attacked by two dogs in the Baldy Mesa area.

Deputies were called to the intersection area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Baldy Mesa is an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County approximately 35 miles north of San Bernardino. When they arrived, they found 80-year-old Soon Han unresponsive in the road. After an investigation, deputies determined that Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies found the dogs' owner and say they're cooperating with the investigation. San Bernardino County Animal Control took the two dogs, both of the Dogo Argentino breed, into custody, where they will be kept until deputies conclude their investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800, or Sheiff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-782-7463, or submit a tip at www.wetip.com.