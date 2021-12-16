8-year-old girl shot inside her own home in Anaheim

An 8-year-old girl was shot inside her own home in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to a home on E. Valencia Avenue near S. Anaheim Blvd. around 11:20 p.m. last night.

A girl inside the home suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they don't know if the home was targeted, or if the shooter was aiming at someone outside.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.

