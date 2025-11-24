8-year-old girl hit by stray bullet fired from neighbor's Del Rey apartment

The Brief An 8-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet fired from a neighboring apartment while she was inside her home. The girl was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Police have not yet taken anyone into custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.



An investigation is underway after an 8-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 at an apartment complex located in the 4700 block of S. Slauson Avenue in the Del Rey neighborhood.

An investigation revealed the girl was inside her apartment when a gunshot was fired from a nearby unit. The bullet traveled through the wall of the structure and struck the victim, police said.

She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the shooter remain unclear.