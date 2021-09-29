8 sexual battery incidents under investigation across Long Beach; police believe there may be more victims

article

Police in Long Beach are investigating at least eight different sexual battery incidents taking place across the city.

Back in May of 2021, the Long Beach Police Department was told a man possibly in his 30s approached a woman from behind and then sexually battered her. Since then, Long Beach PD believe seven other incidents were connected to the May 2021 sexual battery incident.

Below is the suspect's description, according to LBPD:

Age: 30 to 40 years old

Race: Black, with light complexion

Height: 5'10" to 6'

Thin, athletic build

Neck tattoo with pink or red lip

Clothes: Black face covering, black or dark colored adjustable hat, long sleeve shirt, jogging pants, black pair of running shoes

Car: Silver sedan

According to LBPD, the suspect has targeted women who were walking alone. In some of the incidents, the suspect would be jogging, and as he passes the victims, he would commit a sexual battery and then run away on foot. In one of the incidents, the suspect was riding an electric scooter.

Below are the dates and locations of the reported sexual battery incidents, according to LBPD:

May 30, 2021, at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the area of Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street.

On June 29, 2021, at approximately 9:52 a.m., near the area of 3rd street and Cherry Avenue.

On Aug. 16, 2021 at approximately 3:58 p.m., near the area of Orizaba Avenue and 4th Street.

On Aug. 16, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., near the area of Temple Avenue and 4th Street.

On Aug. 30, 2021, at approximately 9:26 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway.

On Sept. 3, 2021, at approximately 10:27 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 3rd Street.

On Sept. 12, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 2nd Street.

On Sept. 24, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., near the area of Redondo Avenue and 4th Street.

Police believe there may be more victims targeted by the same suspect. Anyone with information or was targeted by the suspect is asked to call 562-435-6711.

