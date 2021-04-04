76-year-old man in wheelchair who went missing at LAX found safe

article

Authorities reported Sunday evening that a 76-year-old man who was last seen in a wheelchair at the Terminal 4 exit to Los Angeles International Airport has been found safe.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a photo on social media Sunday to help find Michael Sneed.

Sneed who suffers from kidney failure, went missing a little after 2:15 p.m. Saturday at LAX, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The sheriff's department did not reveal any details about how, when or where Sneed was found.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with any information regarding Sneed's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.