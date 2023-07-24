71-year-old South LA man with dementia reported missing

article

Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing from the South Los Angeles area.

Philip Mays, who is nonverbal, was last seen on Wednesday about 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"He has not been seen since and his family is very concerned for his safety," the LAPD said in a statement.

Mays is Black, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray thermal long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call 213-996- 1800, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.