The Brief The attack happened on Oct. 1 near the victim's home in Irvine. Police were called and a report was filed. No arrests have been made.



An investigation is underway in Irvine after a 71-year-old man was assaulted near his own home.

The unprovoked assault on Oct. 1 happened on the residential street of Tradition Place.

It was all caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.

A police report was filed but no arrests have been made.

If you recognize the suspect seen on camera, you are urged to call police.