Elderly man viciously attacked in Venice; search for suspect underway

An elderly man was hospitalized after a vicious attack near the Venice Beach boardwalk Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Ocean Ave. in Venice, authorities said.

Video from Citizen app shows police and onlookers surrounding a man in his 70's who was injured when he was knocked to the ground.

According to police, the elderly man had lacerations to his face.

The suspect is male and is currently outstanding.

No other information was immediately available.

If anyone has information please call police.