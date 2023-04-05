LA 7-year-old reported missing from grandfather’s house in Arlington Heights

A massive search is underway to find a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Arlington Heights neighborhood in Central Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Derek Clay was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday playing in the courtyard of an apartment complex located on Crenshaw and Pico boulevards where he lives with his grandfather.

Derek often plays in the courtyard alone, but this time, he did not return home and was reported missing around 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said Derek has been living with his grandfather over the past six months, along with his teenage brother. The grandfather has custody of the children and said the boys’ parents are not currently involved.

The LAPD used bloodhounds during the search overnight but were unable to locate him.

Derek is a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands at about five feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweater, dark pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.