How to help the families of the 7-Eleven shooting victims

Officials on Wednesday announced the creation of a relief fund supporting the victims and families impacted by the deadly 7-Eleven store shootings and robberies spanning several Southern California counties last week.

Matthew Hirsch, a 40-year-old clerk, was shot and killed July 11 at the Brea 7-Eleven store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Santa Ana store while trying to intervene in the robbery of someone else.

The relief fund is organized by Waymakers, a nonprofit charity organization in Orange County dedicated to helping individuals of all ages move through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability.

>> To donate to the victims relief fund, tap or click here <<

Officials with Waymakers said they are in contact with the victims of the 7-Eleven shootings and their families during this process.

Two suspects charged in connection with the deadly crime spree made their first court appearances Tuesday, but their arraignment on various felony counts was delayed until next month.

Malik Patt of Los Angeles is facing three counts of murder, along with attempted murder and other felonies in connection with killings that occurred July 11 in or near 7-Eleven stores in Santa Ana and Brea, along with the July 9 killing of a homeless man in North Hills in Los Angeles County. The second suspect, Jason Payne, 44, is being charged with three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.