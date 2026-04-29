LA 7-Eleven store robberies under investigation

The Brief Three robberies have occurred at 7-Eleven stores across Los Angeles this week. It's unknown if all three robberies are connected, officials said. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.



A series of robberies at 7-Eleven stores are under investigation, officials said.

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, authorities said a robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven in East Los Angeles along East Olympic Boulevard. The two suspects wearing dark clothing were seen on surveillance video entering the store. The video then shows the moment one of the suspects jumped over the counter and stole two cash registers filled with cash.

Investigators said the same thing happened Tuesday at two other 7-Eleven stores in the Palms area and the Westlake District.

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What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the same suspects could be responsible for all three robberies.