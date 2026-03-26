Trio sentenced to 13 years for 33 robberies of LA 7-Eleven stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Caif. - Three men have been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a months-long robbery spree across Los Angeles County.
According to the district attorney's office, the group targeted 28 different 7-Eleven stores in 2024, stealing more than $200,000 in lottery tickets and merchandise.
What we know:
The defendants—Darrick Johnson, Taivyon Spells, and James Guillermo Guyton—targeted 28 different locations in 33 separate incidents, authorities said.
During the robberies, the suspects would jump behind cashier counters to snatch merchandise.
Investigators eventually cracked the case by tracking the unique serial numbers on stolen California lottery tickets, which the defendants were caught on surveillance footage redeeming at various independent stores.
On March 24, Johnson was sentenced after pleading no contest to 11 felony counts of second-degree robbery.
Spells and Guyton were sentenced on Feb. 24 following similar pleas, with Guyton’s charges including grand theft and possession of ammunition by a felon.
What they're saying:
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the human toll of the crimes.
"These robberies were not from just stores, but from people and families and the workers who show up every day to serve their customers. As for those thinking of robbing a 7-Eleven or any business in our county, please know that you will be arrested, prosecuted and end up not with a lottery ticket but a one-way ticket to prison."
What's next:
Law enforcement continues to search for co-defendant Jose Guzman Ferreyra. A warrant remains outstanding for his involvement in the case.
Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office is continuing the distribution of yellow warning decals to 7-Eleven locations and other local businesses to deter future retail theft.
The Source: This report is based on official sentencing records and statements provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Information regarding the investigation was corroborated by details from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California State Lottery Law Enforcement Division, who utilized surveillance and serial number tracking to link the defendants to the crimes.