Trio sentenced to 13 years for 33 robberies of LA 7-Eleven stores

The Brief Three men were sentenced to 13 years each in state prison for a coordinated robbery spree targeting 28 different 7-Eleven stores across Los Angeles County. The crew executed 33 robberies between February and April 2024, stealing over $200,000 in lottery tickets and merchandise while frequently assaulting or threatening employees. A fourth co-defendant, Jose Guzman Ferreyra, remains at large with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



Three men have been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a months-long robbery spree across Los Angeles County.

According to the district attorney's office, the group targeted 28 different 7-Eleven stores in 2024, stealing more than $200,000 in lottery tickets and merchandise.

What we know:

The defendants—Darrick Johnson, Taivyon Spells, and James Guillermo Guyton—targeted 28 different locations in 33 separate incidents, authorities said.

During the robberies, the suspects would jump behind cashier counters to snatch merchandise.

Investigators eventually cracked the case by tracking the unique serial numbers on stolen California lottery tickets, which the defendants were caught on surveillance footage redeeming at various independent stores.

On March 24, Johnson was sentenced after pleading no contest to 11 felony counts of second-degree robbery.

Spells and Guyton were sentenced on Feb. 24 following similar pleas, with Guyton’s charges including grand theft and possession of ammunition by a felon.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the human toll of the crimes.

"These robberies were not from just stores, but from people and families and the workers who show up every day to serve their customers. As for those thinking of robbing a 7-Eleven or any business in our county, please know that you will be arrested, prosecuted and end up not with a lottery ticket but a one-way ticket to prison."

What's next:

Law enforcement continues to search for co-defendant Jose Guzman Ferreyra. A warrant remains outstanding for his involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office is continuing the distribution of yellow warning decals to 7-Eleven locations and other local businesses to deter future retail theft.