7 arrested in $4 million retail theft bust in LA County

The Brief A multi-location search warrant operation led to the arrest of 7 suspects and the recovery of $4 million worth of stolen property. The operation targeted booster crews and fencing operations, affecting 17 retailers including Target, ULTA Beauty, and CVS. The ORCTF, formed in September 2023, works with local law enforcement and federal partners to combat organized retail theft.



A major retail theft bust conducted in Los Angeles and South Gate in February resulted in the arrests of seven suspects and recovery of $4 million worth of stolen goods, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Collaborating with various retailers, the task force successfully dismantled operations responsible for stealing and fencing over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, and other high-value items.

What we know:

The Organized Retail Crimes Task Force (ORCTF), in partnership with loss prevention investigators from major retailers, identified booster crews and fencing operations involved in the theft and resale of merchandise.

A multi-location search warrant operation led to the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of stolen property valued at approximately $4 million dollars. A substantial amount of U.S. currency was also seized.

Seventeen retailers were affected by the thefts, including Target, ULTA Beauty, CVS, Walgreens, Nordstrom, Bath & Body Works, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy LASD

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects were not released. It's unclear if any additional suspects are being sought at this time.

The amount of cash recovered during the bust was not disclosed.

The backstory:

The task force was established in September 2023 to address the growing issue of organized retail theft.

It comprises three teams: the ORCTF, Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS), and the Burglary and Robbery Task Force (BRTF).

These teams operate out of the LASD's Major Crimes Bureau and work closely with local law enforcement, other task forces, and federal partners.

What's next:

The suspects have been booked on charges of organized retail theft, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

The ORCTF continues to investigate and pursue additional leads to prevent further incidents of retail theft.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding retail theft is encouraged to contact the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or 562-946-7270. Public cooperation is vital in supporting law enforcement efforts to combat organized retail crime and protect businesses.