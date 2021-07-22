63-year-old man killed in Westchester house fire

A man lost his life after a house fire sparked in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, fire officials said Thursday.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Allen Powell.

Fire officials said the fire ignited inside a standalone carport made of steel and vinyl in the home’s front yard.

His wife said she was taking a shower and that Powell may have been working on his car when the fire started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at their home located near Manchester Avenue. and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Friends and family members began arriving at the home on Thursday morning.

His best friend told FOX 11 he was a "brilliant mechanic" and his wife of a decade said he was "adventurous" and always knew how to make her laugh.

Neighbors who called 911 said they attempted to rescue Powell, but that the smoke and flames were just too much.

Firefighters worked to knock down the flames to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Powell, a retired electrical engineer, recently recovered from life-saving surgery to remove a tumor from his neck.

No foul play was suspected and the investigation was ongoing.



