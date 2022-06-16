626 Night Market returns to Orange County this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

The 626 Night Market returns to Orange County, offering up endless eats and exclusive merch to attendees for three straight days.

The 626 Night Market will be held at the OC Fair and Event Center on Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 or you can get a $10 weekend pass. The market will also feature a $3 happy hour admission at the door Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You'll be able to find a little bit of something from a variety of different cuisines including vegan and vegetarian options.

You can check out the directory here.

If shopping is more what you're looking for, there will be a variety of local businesses showcasing everything from jewelry and art to handmade crafts and more.