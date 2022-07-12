60 pounds of meth among illegal drugs seized in Costa Mesa

article

A massive drug bust in Costa Mesa led to the recovery of over 60 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives seizes 60 pounds of meth, 1,300 fentanyl pills, 54 grams of fentanyl, and 14 grams of cocaine off the streets over the weekend, police said.

"I am proud of our police department for removing deadly drugs from the drug dealers. This seizure likely saved many lives by preventing them from poisoning members of our community," Chief Ron Lawrence said.

No other information was immediately available.