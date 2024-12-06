60 Freeway closure: Armed suspect in Hacienda Heights taken into custody

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recieved a shots fired call from a Denny's in Hacienda Heights on Friday morning. When deputies arrived, the suspect took off running. The search prompted the CHP to close both sides of the 60 Freeway for about an hour. An LASD SWAT team eventually took the suspect into custody.



An armed suspect accused of firing shots at a Denny's restaurant in Hacienda Heights was taken into custody by a SWAT team with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday morning.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect ran away and the restaurant was evacuated.

The suspect search caused a frustrating morning commute for some drivers as it prompted the California Highway Patrol to close both sides of the 60 Freeway for about an hour.

Both lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed as authorities searched for an armed suspect in Hacienda Heights.

It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

The search was narrowed down to a neighborhood off the freeway and 7th Avenue where the suspect was taken into custody by a SWAT team just before 8:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately available and it's unclear when the lanes would reopen.