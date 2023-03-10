Expand / Collapse search

Some lanes of westbound 60 Freeway in Rosemead reopen following fatal crash

Updated 8:37AM
City News Service

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway at San Gabriel Boulevard in Rosemead for an unknown duration due to a traffic collision.

ROSEMEAD, Calif. - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Rosemead.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:53 a.m. to the westbound 60 Freeway at San Gabriel Boulevard where they found a gray SUV, another vehicle and the semi had collided, with the semi blocking the left lane, said a CHP spokesman.

The man died at the scene, according to the CHP. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The westbound 60 Freeway was closed while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash. Two of the lanes were reopened about 7 a.m., the CHP reported