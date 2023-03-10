Some lanes of westbound 60 Freeway in Rosemead reopen following fatal crash

A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Rosemead.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:53 a.m. to the westbound 60 Freeway at San Gabriel Boulevard where they found a gray SUV, another vehicle and the semi had collided, with the semi blocking the left lane, said a CHP spokesman.

The man died at the scene, according to the CHP. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The westbound 60 Freeway was closed while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash. Two of the lanes were reopened about 7 a.m., the CHP reported