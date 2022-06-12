6 shot, 3 fatally, at rapper's party in Los Angeles

Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Los Angeles overnight.

It happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista.

According to police, it appears there were multiple suspects who shot six people. Three were killed, one victim remains in critical condition, and two are in stable condition. The victims were men in their 20s.

Two of the victims are believed to be security officers, police added.

No suspect information was released.

The motive remains under investigation.

Police said it's not known at this time whether the shooting was gang-related.