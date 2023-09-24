6 rob Gucci store at Camarillo Premium Outlets
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Dozens of handbags and wallets were stolen from Gucci at the Camarillo Premium Outlets, and authorities continue to search for 6 suspects as part of the organized retail theft.
It happened Friday around 7:40 p.m. at the outlet store located in the 900 block of Camarillo Center Drive.
According to police, 6 suspects were seen running away from the Gucci store with the stolen items and entered a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Tesla Y to get away from the scene.
SUGGESTED:
- Los Angeles now has its own task force to combat retail thefts
- CHP ramping up efforts to curb retail thefts
- 10 arrested in undercover retail theft sting at East LA Nike store
An investigation revealed the five men and woman stole designer purses, bags, and wallets after they were able to remove the security features.
The total amount of merchandise stolen has not yet been disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camarillo Detective Bureau at 805-388-5100.