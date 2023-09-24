6 rob Gucci store at Camarillo Premium Outlets

Dozens of handbags and wallets were stolen from Gucci at the Camarillo Premium Outlets, and authorities continue to search for 6 suspects as part of the organized retail theft.

It happened Friday around 7:40 p.m. at the outlet store located in the 900 block of Camarillo Center Drive.

According to police, 6 suspects were seen running away from the Gucci store with the stolen items and entered a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Tesla Y to get away from the scene.

An investigation revealed the five men and woman stole designer purses, bags, and wallets after they were able to remove the security features.

The total amount of merchandise stolen has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camarillo Detective Bureau at 805-388-5100.