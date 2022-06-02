$6 million Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

Would you like a donut with your $6 million? We sure would!

That's the case for one lucky person who hit 5/5 winning numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue in Corona, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 11, 41, 56, 57, 63, and Powerball number 2. The ticket sold in Corona hit all 5 numbers but missed the Powerball.

Aside from that one, more than 45,000 other winning tickets were sold. Nearly 30,000 people won $4 each by hitting only the Powerball number.

No winning tickets that had all 6 numbers were sold, so the next drawing happening Saturday is expected to increase to an estimated $184 million.

Good luck!