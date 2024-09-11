5th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk in Carson happening this weekend

September is nationally known as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

This weekend is the 5th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk in Carson.

It's something FOX 11's Marla Tellez has been a part of for the last four years, serving as emcee.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

Black men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than white men.

City Councilman Cedric Hicks, Sr. and cancer survivor Lonzo Williams, the undisputed godfather of West Coast hip hop, join FOX 11 at 6 p.m. to help raise more awareness and encourage you to join us this weekend in Carson for the event, which will once again be emceed by FOX 11's Marla Tellez.

