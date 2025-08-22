2 charged with murder for Diamond Bar freeway shooting

article

The Brief Two people were charged with murder for a shooting on a Diamond Bar freeway earlier this month. Richard Pedroza and Daniel Rios are charged with shooting into a car on the 57 Freeway on Aug. 1. One person was killed, and another person was injured in the shooting.



Two Los Angeles County men have been charged with murder for a shooting on a Diamond Bar freeway earlier this month.

What we know:

The LA County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Richard Pedroza and Daniel Rios on Friday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 1. According to officials, around midnight, Pedroza and Rios shot from their car into another car on the 57 Freeway near Pathfinder Road. The shooting killed one person and seriously injured another.

The DA's office said that shots were fired at another person, but they weren't hit.

U.S. Marshals arrested Pedroza and Rios on Aug. 19.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the shooting a "reckless attack."

"Innocent people simply traveling the freeway, just trying to get to their destination, could easily have been caught in the crossfire and killed," Hochman said.

The backstory:

This month's shooting happened nearly two years to the day after another shooting on the same freeway. One person was killed and another injured in an Aug. 2, 2023, shooting on the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

What's next:

Pedroza and Rios will be arraigned on Sept. 12. If convicted of all charges, they could face life in prison.