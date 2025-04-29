Expand / Collapse search

$50K reward offered for info in fatal hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park

Published  April 29, 2025 4:28pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park.

What we know:

On December 6, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing westbound De Soto Avenue, north of Gresham Street, when he was struck by a grey or silver vehicle traveling southbound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver did not stop but rather sped away from the scene. The victim, a man in his early 40s, died at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Investigator Olson at (818) 644-8022 or Detective Martinez at (818) 644-8033. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the "P3 Tips" mobile application. 

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Los Angeles Police Department on April 29, 2025.

