$50K reward offered for info in fatal hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park.

What we know:

On December 6, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing westbound De Soto Avenue, north of Gresham Street, when he was struck by a grey or silver vehicle traveling southbound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver did not stop but rather sped away from the scene. The victim, a man in his early 40s, died at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Investigator Olson at (818) 644-8022 or Detective Martinez at (818) 644-8033.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the "P3 Tips" mobile application.