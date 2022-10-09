$50K reward offered for elderly woman killed, burned in Woodland Hills home invasion

Police continue to investigate the murder of an 81-year-old woman in her Woodland Hills home back in August, and now police are offering a reward for information into that leads to the killer's arrest.

Ok Ja Kim was found in her Woodland Hills home on Aug. 2, after family had ordered a welfare check at her home when she didn't show up for a family function. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the house, thy found Kim's body lying on the ground, half under her bed. She was semi-charred and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the LAPD announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the killer.

At the time, LAPD investigators said they believe someone broke into Kim's home, killed her, took some of her belongings, and even tried to set her house on fire in the process. The preliminary investigation showed someone closed the door of the room where her body was found, which prevented the home and some evidence from going up in flames.

LAPD detectives said the neighborhood has numerous elderly residents, and they have been concerned with the recent crime spree they’ve seen in the area – particularly crimes involving people experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information about Kim's death is asked to call detectives at 818-374-9550.