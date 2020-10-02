$50,000 reward offered in fatal Downtown LA hit-and-run that left man dead

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

The fatal crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, when a dark-colored SUV struck a man crossing Fourth Street, at Central Street, in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Street at the time of the crash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver, who a witness said was a man, did not stop to render aid or identify himself to law enforcement, police said.



The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and died on Thursday, four days after being struck, according to police. His name has not been released.

Authorities circulated surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and urged anyone with information to contact Detective DeHesa at 213-833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.