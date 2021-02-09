50 years later: Looking back at the deadly Sylmar earthquake

Tuesday officially marks 50 years since the deadly Sylmar earthquake rattled Southern California.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed more than 60 people on February 9, 1971. Forty-nine of the 64 deaths came from the San Fernando Veterans Administration Hospital, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)

The deadly quake also caused thousands of injuries and buildings in the area to collapse. The earthquake prompted Governor Ronald Reagan to declare Los Angeles County a disaster area, USGS recalls.

SYLMAR EARTHQUAKE BY THE NUMBERS*

Time of the earthquake: 6 a.m. PT, February 9, 1971

Magnitude: 6.6

Death toll: 64

Epicenter: 8.7 miles north of San Fernando

Estimated damage: $500,000,000

*= Information taken from the USGS.

The horrific earthquake is believed to have caused more than half a billion dollars in damages. More than 80,000 people were forced to leave their homes 50 years ago, according to FOX 11's archived reports.

