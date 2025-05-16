5 suspects linked to transnational organized crime ring arrested in Fontana: Police

Five suspects believed to be part of a transnational organized crime ring following a residential burglary on Easter Sunday were arrested in Fontana, according to the Irvine Police Department.

An investigation linked the suspects to multiple other burglaries in Southern California.

What we know:

On Sunday, April 20, Irvine police officers responded to a call from a resident on Cultivate reporting unknown individuals inside their home, as seen on surveillance footage.

At the scene, officers found the residence ransacked and discovered that designer purses, shoes, and jewelry had been stolen.

No suspects were found inside at the time.

An officer on the perimeter spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and stopped the driver, who claimed to be a food delivery driver but could not provide a delivery address.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspicious items, leading to the arrest of the driver, 24-year-old Jhon Osorioarias from Fontana, for being unlicensed.

Dig deeper:

IPD detectives' investigation linked Osorioarias to an organized burglary crew involved in other burglaries throughout Southern California.

On May 15, Osorioarias and his alleged accomplices were arrested in Fontana in an operation involving the IPD drone team, Real Time Crime Center, and detectives.

The other individuals arrested were identified as Jesus Hernandezchavez, 42, Fontana; John Fredy Sanabria, 42, Fontana; Duber Salarte, 48, Fontana; and Isneidy Ortiz Valencia, 29, Colton.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jesus Hernandezchavez / Irvine Police Department

All five suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail on various charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of narcotics.

Search warrants were served in Fontana and Colton, resulting in the collection of evidence linking the group to the Irvine residential burglary.

What we don't know:

The specific details of the "transnational organized crime ring" and its international connections have not been disclosed.

Officials did not specify the exact nature and quantity of narcotics found in their possession.

The full extent of the other burglaries throughout Southern California that the crew is believed to be involved in is still under investigation.

It is unclear if all the stolen items from the Irvine residence have been recovered.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still sorting through the evidence collected from the search warrants.

More charges could be added against the arrested individuals as the investigation progresses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Hause at 949-724-7085 or via email at jhause@cityofirvine.org.