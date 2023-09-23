5 shot at Pomona party, 1 in critical condition

A shooting at a large party in Pomona wounded five people on Friday, Sept 22, leaving at least one victim in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 E. First St at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Paramedics then rushed the wounded to the hospital, where two were treated and released. Another two victims were in stable condition and one remained in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials did not provide any further information regarding the shooting, the suspect or the motivation at this time.

Pomona police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

City News Service contributed to this report.