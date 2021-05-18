5 shot after fight between 'large group of females' breaks out in Hemet

article

A fight involving a group of women ended with five people being shot in Hemet Tuesday night.

The Hemet Police Department responded to a call of a "fight between a large group of females" in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue a little before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found several people with gunshot wounds.

In total, five people were shot in the incident, all seriously hurt, according to police.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced by police.

Officials did not say what prompted the fight to break out in the first place.