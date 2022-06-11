5 Marines killed during training accident in California identified

article

Five Camp Pendleton-based servicemen killed when an aircraft crashed during a training flight in Imperial County have been identified by the U.S. Marines Corps.

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a crew chief; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, a pilot; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a crew chief; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, a pilot; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a crew chief were all on board the MV-22B Osprey that went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in an "aviation mishap" while on a training mission near Glamis, east of Brawley, according to the Third Marine Aircraft Wing.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family" Lt. Col. John C. Miller said. "This is an extremely difficult time... and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time."

One of the Marines that died was the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax.

Sax issued the following statement:

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8 in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego.

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country," the statement continued.

"Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Dad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield. There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!"

RELATED: 5 Marines dead after military aircraft crash in Imperial County, California

Steve Sax played for the Dodgers from 1981-88. He later played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's before retiring after the 1994 season.

The longest-serving Marine was Losapio, with 8 years and 9 months, while Strickland had been in the service for 1 year and 7 months.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Marines were participating in routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the Imperial Valley desert, said Marine Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, flew in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position and cruise like an airplane.

Versions of the aircraft are flown by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Prior to Wednesday’s crash, Osprey crashes had caused 46 deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported. On Thursday, just one day after the deadly accident, another U.S. Navy helicopter crashed at a training range in Imperial County. All four people aboard the helicopter survived the crash, officials said.

Most recently, four Marines were killed when a Marine Corps Osprey crashed on March 18 near a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle while participating in a NATO exercise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report