Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5

Five people were injured after an underground vault belonging to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard.

Officials said there was no active fire hazard and the power to the vault was off at the time of the explosion.

The five men injured were taken to the hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Officials said all five were alert and conscious and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

According to DWP, there will be an outage in the area as repairs are underway.

It's unknown at this time what caused the explosion.