Castaic brush fire temporarily shuts down lanes on 5 Freeway

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic were temporarily shutdown as crews worked to extinguish a brush fire that burned on the hillside nearby.

The northbound 5 near Templin Hwy was limited to one lane of traffic for the time being.

Just before 1 p.m., forward progress had been stopped, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

One northbound lane remained closed as firefighters worked to fully contain the blaze. Drivers were advised to expect delays.

About eight acres burned. Images from SkyFOX showed a vehicle that appeared to have sustained fire damage. Details about that vehicle are unknown.

SkyFOX over the Townsend Fire burning along the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Dozens of firefighters were quickly working to gain control of the flames, most of which were out by 12:40 a.m.