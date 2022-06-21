4th of July travel: Best and worst times to drive

Despite high gas prices ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, AAA estimates 2.7 million Southern California drivers will travel over the holiday weekend.

That's still 3% lower than in 2019 when gas prices were cheaper.

Nationwide, roughly 42 million are expected to drive to their destinations.

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

According to INRIX, here are the best and worst times to travel:

Thursday

Worst time: 2:00-8:00 PM

Best time: Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM

Friday

Worst time: 12:00-9:00 PM

Best time: Before 10:00 AM / After 9:00 PM

Saturday

Worst time: 2:00-4:00 PM

Best time: Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM

Sunday

Low congestion expected all day

Monday

Low congestion expected all day

In Los Angeles, the worst corridor for travel is I-5, Colorado Street to Florence Avenue on Friday between 4:15 p.m. and 6:14 p.m. Traffic is expected ot be 147% over normal.