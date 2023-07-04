4th of July at LA County beaches

After a foggy start, it’s set to be a gorgeous day at the beach in Southern California for the 4th of July holiday.

With holiday travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, beaches could see some of the biggest crowds in years as residents and tourists look to escape warm temperatures in the valleys and deserts.

Beach parking lots were expected to fill up early and beachgoers are asked to bring plenty of sunscreen and remain hydrated.

Los Angeles County health officials issued a high bacteria warning about levels that could lead to someone getting sick or getting an infection.

Beachgoers are asked to stay out of the water at the following beaches

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey

The Santa Monica Pier

For those unable to make it to the coast for the holiday, mild conditions and sunny skies are expected through the weekend.

