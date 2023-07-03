SoCal enjoys post-pandemic freedom this July 4th

After a year off from the pandemic, fireworks returned to the city of Orange last year. This year they expect even more than the 10,000 who came out last year for their July 3 Independence Day Celebration.

Members of the Orange Community Master Choir told FOX 11 they were feeling all red, white and blue, not only about the holiday but also the post-pandemic feeling of being around people in a large event.

"Let’s put it this way. Today, I took my masks and put them in storage," one choir member said.

But, to some, that doesn’t mean not being careful. That aside, there were many people enjoying the holiday period and feeling a sense of independence from the pandemic for the first time in a few years.

One woman said this year "it feels more vibrant." Another celebrant said "it feels great to be out — everyone out — out and about. Out in the sunshine, mask free!"

Another remarked that it's "like no one's even scared of COVID anymore."

SkyFOX flew over No matter where SkyFOX flew or we went it seemed people were more comfortable... and maskless!

From the Hollywood Bowl, where fireworks danced in the nighttime sky and people waved their cell phones flashlights to Beach Boy songs like "Surfer Girl" Sunday night, to surfers catching waves off Santa Monica and Venice.

In Huntington Beach where one celebrant said, "It feels like COVID never happened."