$44 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

Feeling lucky? Someone in California may be $44 million richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Monday night, Powerball's jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Ralphs grocery store located along the Golden Lantern in Dana Point.

The news comes as Powerball held a drawing on August 19.

Below were the winning numbers, which apparently a person buying the Powerball ticket at Dana Point got:

1, 2, 15, 23, 28. PB: 10

The drawing for the new jackpot of $20 million will be held on Wednesday, August 21.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

