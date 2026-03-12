405 Freeway traffic: Sepulveda Pass lane closures March 16 to 23

The Brief Caltrans is initiating overnight lane and ramp closures on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass starting March 16 for K-rail installation and electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. on Monday and will end each by 6 a.m. each morning. The $143.7 million project aims to improve safety and extend pavement life between Van Nuys and Westwood.



Travelers using the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass should prepare for significant delays next week due to scheduled overnight lane reductions and ramp closures by Caltrans for a major rehabilitation project designed to modernize the aging infrastructure between Westwood and Van Nuys.

What we know:

The following closures will remain in place:

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive closed

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 between U.S. 101 and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

From 10 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 23

Northbound I-405: Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Northbound I-405: Getty Center Drive on-and-off-ramp closed

Southbound I-405: Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. on-ramp

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Big picture view:

The work is part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project is designed to improve safety and mobility along the 405 between Van Nuys and Westwood, as well as extend the life of the pavement.

Extended weekend lane reductions are anticipated to occur every two weeks along various sections of the 405.

Approximately 25 such closures and lane reductions are expected while work on the project continues.