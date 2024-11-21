405 Freeway shut down in West LA due to severe crash involving LAPD officer

The Brief An LAPD officer was brought to the hospital after a crash on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood Thursday. The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the freeway. The crash is under investigation.



A Los Angeles Police Department officer was brought to the hospital after a crash on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening, shutting down a portion of the freeway in Brentwood.

Reports of the crash came in just after 4:00 p.m. on the 405 northbound near Skirball Center Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an LAPD motorcycle officer was involved in the crash with multiple other vehicles.

Traffic backup following crash on the 405 Freeway involving an LAPD officer. (SkyFOX)

Images from SkyFOX showed all the northbound lanes of the freeway closed off as paramedics took the officer into an ambulance.

By 5 p.m., two of the northbound lanes of the freeway had reopened.

Traffic remains backed up for miles. An alternate route from the valley to the westside would be to take Sepulveda Blvd.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.