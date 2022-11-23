2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was robbed on city streets and when the two suspects got into a getaway car, he decided to chase them. That pursuit led to the freeway where both cars collided with each other, CHP said.

That's when one of the suspects fired a shot at the victim, who was able to drive to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Thanks to witness statements, CHP served two search warrants at two homes in Lancaster the following day. The homes belonged to the two suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Elijah Allen Green and 18-year-old Jaiden Allen Green, both of Lancaster.

Elijah Allen Green is being held on $1 million bail and Jaiden Allen Green on $750,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-888-0980.

Northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway were shut down for close to three hours as CHP conducted its investigation.