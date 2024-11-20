405 Freeway accident: One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Costa Mesa

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash was reported on the 405 Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa. One person was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released. All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down for several hours following the crash, but have since reopened.



A multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa left one person dead, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the 405 near Harbor Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed in the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash, the CHP reported. One lane was reopened around daybreak, but traffic was snarled well into the morning commute. All southbound lanes reopened shortly after 9:15 a.m.

RELATED: Click here for live traffic maps

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.