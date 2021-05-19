40 motorhomes destroyed after large fire erupts in Riverside County

Firefighters are on scene of a 3-alarm structure fire in the Canyon Lake area of Riverside County.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 22000 Loch Lomond Drive

Approximately 40 motorhomes at a storage site have been destroyed. One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries and was evaluated by paramedics, according to Cal Fire officials.

Video posted online by Twitter user @Andres_ElChiva shows a massive dark plume of smoke above several houses.

Power lines are currently down; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.