4-year-old girl found dead with bruises at Beaumont home where 2 adults reportedly overdosed

A 4-year-old girl was found dead inside a Beaumont home where two adults had reportedly overdosed Tuesday night.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call of a seizure at a home in the 800 block of East 6th Street. Upon arrival, officers found two adults -- a man and a woman -- suffering from apparent overdoses and a body of the little girl inside the home.

According to Beaumont PD, the girl appeared malnourished and had "numerous" bruises throughout her body. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The woman, who was found inside the home with the man and the dead girl, was pronounced dead before emergency crews could take her to the hospital, Beaumont PD said.

Police believe the girl had been dead for up to two days before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information on the home or the three individuals is asked to call 951-769-8500. Officials have not released the identity of the child.

