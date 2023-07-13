4 winning SuperLotto Plus tickets sold across California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, four people who purchased tickets in California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, four tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $14,805 each!

Baker : Arco AM/PM, 72097 Baker Boulevard

El Cajon : Vons, 1201 Avocado Avenue

Lincoln: Chevron, 945 Twelve Bridges

Sunnyvale: Sun Liquors, 215 E. Washington Avenue

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $76 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 5, 9, 11, 35, 43, and the Mega number is 12.

SUGGESTED:

It seems like there's some serious lottery fever going around, because there were also no winners in both Mega Millions and Powerball drawings either.

Right now the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing is an estimated $560 million, while the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $875 million for Saturday's drawing.

Good luck!