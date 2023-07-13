4 winning SuperLotto Plus tickets sold across California
LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance!
While there was no winner for Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, four people who purchased tickets in California came very, very close to winning the top prize!
According to the drawing data from California Lottery, four tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $14,805 each!
- Baker: Arco AM/PM, 72097 Baker Boulevard
- El Cajon: Vons, 1201 Avocado Avenue
- Lincoln: Chevron, 945 Twelve Bridges
- Sunnyvale: Sun Liquors, 215 E. Washington Avenue
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $76 million.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 5, 9, 11, 35, 43, and the Mega number is 12.
It seems like there's some serious lottery fever going around, because there were also no winners in both Mega Millions and Powerball drawings either.
Right now the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing is an estimated $560 million, while the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $875 million for Saturday's drawing.
Good luck!