4 shot, 2 stabbed during street party in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after six people were found injured following a street party in Riverside over the weekend.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Town and Country Drive, according to police.
At the scene, officers found four people shot and two people stabbed. All six victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials said.
One person is in critical condition.
Authorities said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
An investigation revealed the shooting may have been the result of a fight that occurred during the party.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Riverside Police Department.