4 men in Lamborghini SUV steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes: Torrance PD
TORRANCE, Calif. - Police in Torrance are looking for four suspected catalytic converter thieves who pulled up to the scene of the crime in a $250,000+ Lamborghini Uru.
According to police, it happened Nov. 9 around 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of 184th Street.
Surveillance video shows four men getting out of the SUV to allegedly steal the catalytic converter from a white van parked on the road.
It all happened in less than two minutes.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 310-618-5570.