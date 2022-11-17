4 men in Lamborghini SUV steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes: Torrance PD

Police in Torrance are looking for four suspected catalytic converter thieves who pulled up to the scene of the crime in a $250,000+ Lamborghini Uru.

According to police, it happened Nov. 9 around 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of 184th Street.

Surveillance video shows four men getting out of the SUV to allegedly steal the catalytic converter from a white van parked on the road.

It all happened in less than two minutes.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-618-5570.