4 of top 10 US cities with most expensive rent are in California

California is home to many things - beautiful beaches, sunny weather, and apparently some of the most expensive rental units in the country.

That's according to Dwellsy's August report, which ranked the top 10 most expensive cities in the U.S. for renters. Four of the 10 cities are in California.

San Jose tied with Boston for the No. 2 spot, with median rent in August totaling $3,000. San Francisco ranked fourth, with a median rent of $2,995. San Diego took the No. 6 ranking with a median rent of $2,695. Finally, Los Angeles took the No. 8 spot with the cheapest rent in California at $2,595.

According to the report, New York ranked as the most expensive rental market in the country again, with rent at $3,021 per month.

The report also ranked the most expensive small cities in August for renters, with another four California cities making that list. Santa Cruz (No. 3), Napa (No. 4), Santa Barbara (No. 6), and Oxnard-Thousand Oaks (No. 7) all recorded median rent prices in August ranging from $2,770 to $3,200.

Demand for single-family homes for rent is driving the market, according to Dwellsy. Rent prices for those homes are up more than 36% year over year, while apartment rents only rose 4.7%.

To read the full report, tap or click here.



