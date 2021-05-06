4.7-magnitude earthquake shakes California-Nevada border area

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A series of earthquakes — the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 — struck the California-Nevada border area Thursday night but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The largest temblor struck at about 9:35 p.m. and was centered about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Soda Springs, Calif. and about 27 miles (43.4 kilometers) west of Reno, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It was preceded by a magnitude-3.2 quake about nine minutes earlier and followed by a magnitude-3.1 quake that struck about 2 1/2 minutes later, seismologists reported.

Advertisement

The quakes were in Sierra County, north of Lake Tahoe.