4.0 earthquake strikes in ocean near Catalina Island

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 has struck in the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred 9:48 a.m. in the ocean roughly 18 miles southwest of Avalon, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



